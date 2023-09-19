Faure Quartett (Photo: Tim Klöckner)

The Candlelight Concert Society is bringing the world famous Fauré Quartett, in one of the area’s rare piano quartet recitals, to the Horowitz Smith Theatre at Howard Community College. They will perform works by Johannes Brahms and their namesake, Gabriel Fauré, on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m.

Praised for the “strength and refined lyricism” of their performances by the Chicago Classical Review, the Fauré Quartett is often considered as among the world’s finest piano quartets.

Tickets for the event cost $45 per show; with the purchase of one adult ticket, an accompanying child up to age 17 will receive a ticket free of charge. Student tickets cost $10 and tickets for groups of 10 or more cost $35 per person. They are available at

https://candlelightconcerts.org/concerts/2023-2024/faure-quartett-piano-quartet.

