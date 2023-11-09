Over a span of 10 days in November, Howard Community College will present dance, music, and a Greek play.

The HCC dance program will present its Fall 2023 Dance Showcase at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 and 11 at Smith Theatre. The performance features an eclectic mix of artistic visions choreographed and performed by students, alumni, faculty, and guest artists. After the Nov. 10 performance is a talk-back and reception, catered by culinary students.

Cara Kerrebrock, a student who fought cancer for two-and-a-half years, choreographed “For the Love of Life, Dance, and Robots, ” an upbeat piece to share her admiration for Daft Punk. “I love life, and dancing makes me feel alive! Daft Punk is my favorite music to dance to,” said Kerrebrock.

Tickets: $15 or $10 for students, seniors, and the military.

Information: www.howardcc.edu/danceconcerts.

The music faculty will present their annual concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Monteabaro Recital Hall. “Faculty Fantastique” will feature Bruce Casteel, guitar; Eun Suk Cha, piano; Lu-Hsuan Chen, lyric soprano; Wei-Der Huang, piano; Melissa Lindon, flute; I-Wen Tseng, piano; and Kuei-I Wu, piano.

Tickets: $18 for general admission, $15 for seniors, and the military, and $10 for students. Recommended for ages 6 and older.

Jenny Male, coordinator for the theater program, will direct the production of “Medea” by Euripides with performances at 7:30 p.m. Nov 16 to 18 and matinees at 2:30 p.m. Nov 17 and 19. There is an opening night reception planned for Nov. 16.

“The language in the play has been adapted for modern audiences, and the production will include Randai movement accompanied by two percussionists,” Male says. “It will be a fantastic opportunity for our students to experience classical Greek drama blended with an Indonesian style of storytelling.”

Tickets: $15 for general admission, $10 for students, seniors, and the military. Recommended for ages 13 and older.