Jean Rondeau plays harpsichord at a rehearsal of the Paris Orchestra in March 2021. (Mathias Benguigui / Pasco&Co)

The Candlelight Concert Society will offer an opportunity for music listeners to experience what classical music composers might have heard in recital on a rare instrument that precedes the piano.

Jean Rondeau, an acclaimed French keyboardist and conductor, will play the fortepiano, performing works by Haydn, Clementi, Mozart, and Beethoven at the recital at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at University of Maryland Baltimore County’s Linehan Hall, 1000 Hilltop Circle, Baltimore.

“Modern grand pianos as we know them today didn’t exist when Mozart or Beethoven were

alive,” Mira Huang, Candlelight’s Sales & Marketing Director and a local early music professional, said in a news release. “Their music would have been played on harpsichords, fortepianos, or organs. Rondeau’s concert will literally invoke music as it would have been played during the composers’ lives.”

Candlelight will rent one of the only fortepianos in the region for the recital.

Tickets cost $45, with a free ticket for an accompanying child 17 or younger. Student tickets are $10. Group tickets are $35 each.