Preakness-inspired artworks, submitted to The Art of Racing, are now on display for public voting. The public can vote for their favorite piece of art at www.preakness.com/the-art-of-racing. Public voting spans two weeks beginning March 12, after which the top 10 vote-earners will advance to the finalist category. The winning artwork will be selected by a panel of judges representing the artistic, business, philanthropic and political communities that support Park Heights’s invaluable role as the home of Preakness 149.

The online gallery showcases artworks by artists who have been captivated by Thoroughbred horse racing both on and off the track. Visitors can explore descriptions and insights directly from the artists themselves, providing a deeper understanding of their creative process and inspirations.

The winning artwork from The Art of Racing will be featured on a specially curated collection of Preakness merchandise. Proceeds from sales will directly support Park Heights Renaissance, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating employment and housing opportunities in the Park Heights community.

The third annual Art of Racing marks the continued partnership between 1/ST and the Maryland Jockey Club with the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA). Numerous submissions have been created by students enrolled in MICA’s art and design classes, underscoring the fruitful partnership between these institutions.