Photo courtesy of Howard County Government

Howard County has unveiled its first public art program in partnership with the Howard County Arts Council. The program, called Arts for All, will enhance the county’s cultural landscape by commissioning permanent iconic public art installations, strategically placed at county facilities and community spaces, reflecting the creative talent and vision of the Howard County community.



In his fiscal 2025 Operating Budget, Ball made an investment $1.5 million to fund up public art installations at various locations during the next several years. The initiative underscores the role of public art in placemaking, providing spaces for inspiration, reflection and interaction.



Through the program, County Executive Calvin Ball and the HCAC have launched a public survey to engage residents in selecting themes, types and locations for the public art displays. This survey will be open throughout summer 2024, while the HCAC prepares to issue a Request for Qualifications from prospective artists.



Through an existing partnership with the HCAC, the County currently participates in the annual ARTsites program, which places temporary public art installations at locations throughout the county. This new Arts for All program will advance public art in Howard one step further by commissioning iconic, permanent public art installations from a nationwide network of visual artists.

