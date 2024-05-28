The Let’s Go! Festival runs from May 31 through June 2. (Submitted photo)

The fourth annual Let’s Go! Festival is set to kick off Friday, May 31 and will run through Sunday, June 2, at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds, in Crownsville. The headliners are Taking Back Sunday and Dashboard Confessional (Friday), The Revivalists and The Band CAMINO (Saturday), and Bush and Daughtry (Sunday).



New angles this year include promoter Amplify Events partnering with The School of Rock to present its house bands at the Festival. The winners from the Annapolis and Columbia locations each earned the opportunity by winning Battle of the Bands competitions.



Also new for 2024 are GA+ Party Dock tickets. “We listened to past attendees who wanted a ticket level that offered more than a regular general admission entry, but without the higher price tag and the high-end amenities of VIP admissions,” said Amplify’s Adam Moore, who noted that the GA+ Party Dock offers seating, shaded areas, food and drink options for purchase, and air-conditioned restrooms.



As for VIP Owner’s Box ticket holders, they will now have access to The Osprey’s Nest, which will enable them to walk from the front of the stage through the middle of the crowd to the sound booth, and then walk up to a platform atop the booth so fans “are looking straight at the stage,” said Moore, “with perfect sound and a view over the crowd.”



New sponsors this year include State Farm Insurance and a TV show on the streaming app Crackle, Fairwood, which will offer some unique activations at Let’s Go!, such as offering attendees the ability to produce a music video.

