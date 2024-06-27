Richard Scerbo (Submitted photo)

The Columbia Orchestra appointed Richard Scerbo as its new music director, effective July 1. Selected after a 12-month search, Scerbo has experience from the InScape Chamber Orchestra, National Orchestral Institute + Festival, and the Jackson Hole Chamber Music Festival.

“From the moment we first worked together last year, I felt a deep connection to this orchestra— its community enriched mission, its commitment to inclusive programming, and its incredible musicians,” said Scerbo in a statement.

“Richard’s exceptional talent and dedication to musical excellence make him the ideal choice to guide us to new heights,” said Melissa Sandlin, president of the board of directors.

The orchestra’s first performance with Scerbo as music director is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Jim Rouse Theatre in Columbia.

Tickets: https://columbiaorchestra.org/