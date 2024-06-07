The Savage Bluegrass Festival will again be presented at Savage Mill on Saturday, June 15, and this year will run from 12-5 p.m. to accommodate four bands. Also new this year is a free jam session, we well as seating under a festival tent for patrons to dine on fare from the Mill’s restaurants.
The festival kicks off with the five-piece Satyr Hill Band, which has been a mainstay of the Savage Bluegrass Festival since its founding in 2021; at 1:15 p.m., central Maryland singer/songwriter Dave Zelonka, winner of Charm City Bluegrass Festival’s 2016 Battle of the Bands, will take the stage; Prince George’s County’s Moose Jaw Bluegrass returns to the Festival for a 2:30 p.m. performance; and closing out the show at 3:45 p.m. will be Baltimore-based headliner band Geraldine, a string band with songs that blend elements of American folk, bluegrass and alt-country.
Concurrent with the festival, the indoor New Weave Commons space will host a free jam session for musicians from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Savage Mill restaurants Dive Bar & Grille and the newly-opened More Than Java Café will be set up to feed music lovers in the festival space. Tickets are $20 (children 6-12 $10; 5 and under free) and may be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/savage-bluegrass-festival-at-savage-mill-tickets-886303807547 or at the Mill the day of the show.
The Savage Bluegrass Festival will again be presented at Savage Mill on Saturday, June 15, and this year will run from 12-5 p.m. to accommodate four bands. Also new this year is a free jam session, we well as seating under a festival tent for patrons to dine on fare from the Mill’s restaurants.