The Savage Bluegrass Festival takes place on June 15 at Savage Mill. (Photo credit: Savage Mill)

The Savage Bluegrass Festival will again be presented at Savage Mill on Saturday, June 15, and this year will run from 12-5 p.m. to accommodate four bands. Also new this year is a free jam session, we well as seating under a festival tent for patrons to dine on fare from the Mill’s restaurants.



The festival kicks off with the five-piece Satyr Hill Band, which has been a mainstay of the Savage Bluegrass Festival since its founding in 2021; at 1:15 p.m., central Maryland singer/songwriter Dave Zelonka, winner of Charm City Bluegrass Festival’s 2016 Battle of the Bands, will take the stage; Prince George’s County’s Moose Jaw Bluegrass returns to the Festival for a 2:30 p.m. performance; and closing out the show at 3:45 p.m. will be Baltimore-based headliner band Geraldine, a string band with songs that blend elements of American folk, bluegrass and alt-country.



Concurrent with the festival, the indoor New Weave Commons space will host a free jam session for musicians from 1:30-3:30 p.m.



Savage Mill restaurants Dive Bar & Grille and the newly-opened More Than Java Café will be set up to feed music lovers in the festival space. Tickets are $20 (children 6-12 $10; 5 and under free) and may be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/savage-bluegrass-festival-at-savage-mill-tickets-886303807547 or at the Mill the day of the show.

