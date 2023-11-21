Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman addressed the BWI Business Partnership in November. (Photo: TBM/Mark Smith)

Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman recently addressed the BWI Business Partnership and focused her talk around working within her department of 1,100 employees to “create an economy that works for everyone.”

Doing so, said Lierman, would encompass agency-wide improvements, improving core functions and ensuring the agency is positioned for growth.

Noted improvements would include adding at chief technology officer, adding tools to facilitate a new processing system for businesses and moving its infrastructure from a mainframe operation to the cloud; the core function update would involve deploying data to make decisions and setting up discussion groups so stakeholders could share ideas; and preparing for growth by making resources available to BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport while focusing on enhancing the state’s procurement efforts.

Lierman also noted that the first-ever report on its economy from the comptroller’s office will be available before Christmas.

The address was held at The Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel, in Hanover. The Partnership’s next Signature Breakfast will be held on Thursday, Dec. 14, and will feature Craig Silliman, executive vice president of Verizon Global Services. It will be held at The Hotel at Arundel Preserve. To register, go to www.bwipartner.org.

