Maryland Stadium Authority Chairman Craig Thompson was the featured speaker on Thursday, May 9, at the BWI Business Partnership’s May Signature Breakfast. The event was held at Live! Hotel & Casino, in Hanover.



While Thompson presented a variety of thoughts during his talk, his main theme concerned how sports “have a way of elevating the sense of pride in a community.” That led to his pointing out the importance of the MSA building upon its usual mission of building and overseeing sports, entertainment and conference facilities by working to attract new projects that will shine a positive light on the state, even if early efforts fail.



Achieving a desired “economic impact can take some time,” he said, using the failed five-year struggle to attract the World Cup to Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium as an example. He said such experiences are part of the overall effort.



“You have to prepare for the long haul. And Maryland,” Thompson said, will “host a World Cup.”



The next major Partnership event will be its Annual Meeting & Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Thursday, June 6, at the Hilton BWI Airport Hotel; the next Signature Breakfast will be on Thursday, Sept. 19, and feature Jacob Day, secretary of the Maryland Department of Housing & Community Development.





