(Talaj / Depositphotos.com)

The Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission has issued a mobile sports wagering license to SBOpco LLC, doing business as SuperBook.

On April 11, SuperBook successfully completed a controlled demonstration of its mobile sports wagering platform, during which customers participated in live wagering as Maryland Lottery & Gaming staff ensured that SuperBook complied with all required procedures, and that its systems functioned properly.

SuperBook is the ninth mobile sportsbook operator to launch in Maryland. The others are:

● Barstool Sportsbook (operator for PENN Maryland/Hollywood Casino, Perryville)

● Betfred Sportsbook (operator for Long Shot’s, Frederick)

● BetMGM (operator for BetMGM Maryland Sports/MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill)

● BetRivers (operator for Arundel Amusements/Bingo World, Brooklyn Park)

● Caesars Sportsbook (operator for CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity/Horseshoe Casino Baltimore)

● DraftKings (Crown MD Online Gaming)

● FanDuel (operator for PPE Maryland Mobile/Live! Casino, Hanover)

● PointsBet (operator for Riverboat on the Potomac, Charles County)

There are currently 10 retail sports wagering facilities in Maryland:

● Bingo World, Brooklyn Park

● Greenmount Station, Hampstead

● Hollywood Casino, Perryville

● Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore

● Live! Casino, Hanover

● Long Shot’s, Frederick

● Maryland Stadium Sub at FedEx Field, Landover

● MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill

● Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin

● Riverboat on the Potomac, Charles County

