The Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission has issued a mobile sports wagering license to SBOpco LLC, doing business as SuperBook.
On April 11, SuperBook successfully completed a controlled demonstration of its mobile sports wagering platform, during which customers participated in live wagering as Maryland Lottery & Gaming staff ensured that SuperBook complied with all required procedures, and that its systems functioned properly.
SuperBook is the ninth mobile sportsbook operator to launch in Maryland. The others are:
● Barstool Sportsbook (operator for PENN Maryland/Hollywood Casino, Perryville)
● Betfred Sportsbook (operator for Long Shot’s, Frederick)
● BetMGM (operator for BetMGM Maryland Sports/MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill)
● BetRivers (operator for Arundel Amusements/Bingo World, Brooklyn Park)
● Caesars Sportsbook (operator for CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity/Horseshoe Casino Baltimore)
● DraftKings (Crown MD Online Gaming)
● FanDuel (operator for PPE Maryland Mobile/Live! Casino, Hanover)
● PointsBet (operator for Riverboat on the Potomac, Charles County)
There are currently 10 retail sports wagering facilities in Maryland:
● Bingo World, Brooklyn Park
● Greenmount Station, Hampstead
● Hollywood Casino, Perryville
● Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore
● Live! Casino, Hanover
● Long Shot’s, Frederick
● Maryland Stadium Sub at FedEx Field, Landover
● MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill
● Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin
● Riverboat on the Potomac, Charles County