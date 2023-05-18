Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $174,742,218 in revenue from slot machines and table games during April. It was the sixth-best single-month gaming revenue total in the history of Maryland’s casino program and represented an increase of $3,997,260 (2.3%) compared to April 2022.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in April totaled $72,376,182, an increase of $522,884 (0.7%) compared to April 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in April were $52,624,918, an increase of $396,476 (0.8%) compared to April 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games. Those located in central Maryland include Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; and MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill.

The gaming revenue totals for April are as follows:

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,830 slot machines, 179 table games)

$62,014,953 in April 2023, an increase of $3,207,374 (5.5%) from April 2022

Horseshoe Casino (1,452 slot machines, 122 table games)

$16,444,785 in April 2023, a decrease of $2,491,708 (-13.2%) from April 2022

MGM National Harbor (2,353 slot machines, 210 table games)

$75,496,985 in April 2023, an increase of $4,964,819 (7.0%) from April 2022

Ocean Downs Casino (848 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,926,689 in April 2023, a decrease of $308,141 (-3.7%) from April 2022

Hollywood Casino (702 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,481,880 in April 2023, a decrease of $984,083 (-11.6%) from April 2022

Rocky Gap Casino (618 slot machines, 16 table games)

$5,376,925 in April 2023, a decrease of $391,002 (-6.8%) from April 2022

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/April-2023-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.

