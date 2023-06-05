Source: Fanatics Sportsbook

The Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission has issued a mobile sports wagering license to Maryland Stadium Sub, which is doing business as Fanatics Sportsbook. The company successfully completed a controlled demonstration of its mobile sports wagering platform, during which customers participated in live wagering as Maryland Lottery & Gaming staff ensured that Fanatics complied with all required procedures and that its systems functioned properly.

Fanatics is the 10th mobile sportsbook operator to launch in Maryland. The other nine are:

● Barstool Sportsbook (operator for PENN Maryland/Hollywood Casino, Perryville)

● Betfred Sportsbook (operator for Long Shot’s, Frederick)

● BetMGM (operator for BetMGM Maryland Sports/MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill)

● BetRivers (operator for Arundel Amusements/Bingo World, Brooklyn Park)

● Caesars Sportsbook (operator for CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity/Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore)

● DraftKings (Crown MD Online Gaming)

● FanDuel (operator for PPE Maryland Mobile/Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover)

● PointsBet (operator for Riverboat on the Potomac)

● SuperBook (SBOpco)

There are currently 10 retail sports wagering facilities in Maryland:

● Bingo World, Brooklyn Park

● Greenmount Station, Hampstead

● Hollywood Casino, Perryville

● Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore

● Live! Casino, Hanover

● Long Shot’s, Frederick

● Maryland Stadium Sub at FedEx Field, Landover

● MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill

● Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin

● Riverboat on the Potomac, Charles County

During April, Maryland’s sportsbooks combined for more than $328.4 million in handle and contributed nearly $3.9 million to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education.

