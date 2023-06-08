Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $169,401,366 in revenue from slot machines and table games during May 2023, a decrease of $9,366,462 (-5.2%) compared to May 2022.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in May 2023 totaled $70,831,586, a decrease of $2,614,929 (-3.6%) compared to May 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in May 2023 were $51,488,339, a decrease of $1,934,414 (-3.6%) compared to May 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: In The Business Monthly’s market area, they include Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; and the MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill. The others include Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin; Hollywood Casino Perryville; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Flintstone.

The gaming revenue totals for May 2023 are as follows:

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,838 slot machines, 179 table games)

$58,934,594 in May 2023, a decrease of $3,792,290 (-6.0%) from May 2022

Horseshoe Casino (1,443 slot machines, 122 table games)

$17,516,043 in May 2023, a decrease of $165,293 (-0.9%) from May 2022

MGM National Harbor (2,279 slot machines, 210 table games)

$71,716,915 in May 2023, a decrease of $4,247,876 (-5.6%) from May 2022

Ocean Downs Casino (857 slot machines, 19 table games)

$8,402,111 in May 2023, a decrease of $106,092 (-1.2%) from May 2022

Hollywood Casino (695 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,602,531 in May 2023, a decrease of $610,975 (-7.4%) from May 2022

Rocky Gap Casino (622 slot machines, 16 table games)

$5,229,172 in May 2023, a decrease of $443,937 (-7.8%) from May 2022

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/MAY-2023-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf.

