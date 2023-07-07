Photo credit Emily Calkins.

Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $163,717,230 in revenue from slot machines and table games during June 2023, an increase of $971,931 (0.6%) compared to June 2022. In addition, casino gaming contributions to the state in June 2023 totaled $69,430,233, an increase of $1,072,086 (1.6%) compared to the same month.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in June 2023 were $50,433,185, an increase of $764,425 (1.5%) compared to June 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately-owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games. They include Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; and MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, in central Maryland. The others include Ocean Downs Casino; Berlin; Hollywood Casino Perryville; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Flintstone.

Gaming revenue totals for June 2023 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,290 slot machines, 210 table games)

$69,043,101 in June 2023, an increase of $632,428 (0.9%) from June 2022

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,845 slot machines, 179 table games)

$57,979,627 in June 2023, an increase of $1,979,637 (3.5%) from June 2022

Horseshoe Casino (1,430 slot machines, 122 table games)

$15,941,209 in June 2023, a decrease of $1,110,637 (-6.5%) from June 2022

Ocean Downs Casino (858 slot machines, 19 table games)

$8,679,006 in June 2023, an increase of $125,524 (1.5%) from June 2022

Hollywood Casino (690 slot machines, 19 table games)

$6,954,407 in June 2023, a decrease of $433,399 (-5.9%) from June 2022

Rocky Gap Casino (620 slot machines, 16 table games)

$5,119,881 in June 2023, a decrease of $221,622 (-4.1%) from June 2022

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state of Maryland are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/JUNE-2023-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf.

