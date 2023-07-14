(Talaj / Depositphotos.com)

Maryland’s 10 retail and 10 mobile sportsbooks combined to generate $2,835,051 in contributions to the state during June 2023.

Statewide handle in June totaled $254,476,790, with mobile handle accounting for 95.8% of the total at $243,817,173. Mobile wagering delivered $2,743,809 in contributions to the state during June, while retail sportsbooks contributed $91,242.

Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for June 2023:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

● Retail: $10,659,617 (includes $3,895 in free promotional wagers)

● Mobile: $243,817,173 (includes $7,754,571 in free promotional wagers)

● Combined: $254,476,790

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

● Retail: $10,025,716

● Mobile: $217,373,956

● Combined: $227,399,672

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

● Retail: $633,901 (5.9%)

● Mobile: $26,443,217 (10.8%)

● Combined: $27,077,118 (10.6%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

● Retail: $608,277

● Mobile: $18,292,060

● Combined: $18,900,337

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

● Retail: $91,242

● Mobile: $2,743,809

● Combined: $2,835,051

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

● Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $28,141,705

● Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $2,224,168

Additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future.

