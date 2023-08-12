Photo credit Emily Calkins.

Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $174,323,087 in revenue from slot machines and table games during July 2023, down $7,180,139 (-4.0%) from July 2022 – when the gaming revenue total of $181,503,226 marked the second-best month in the 13-year history of the state’s casino program.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in July 2023 totaled $73,184,177, a decrease of $2,890,247 (-3.8%) compared to July 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in July 2023 were $52,738,201, a decrease of $2,535,236 (-4.6%) compared to July 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately-owned casinos include Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; and the MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, in central Maryland; as well as Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin; Hollywood Casino Perryville; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Flintstone.

The gaming revenue totals for July 2023 are as follows:

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,895 slot machines, 179 table games)

$62,744,091 in July 2023, an increase of $1,172,818 (1.9%) from July 2022

Horseshoe Casino (1,421 slot machines, 122 table games)

$16,021,680 in July 2023, a decrease of $2,376,431 (-12.9%) from July 2022

MGM National Harbor (2,306 slot machines, 210 table games)

$72,152,089 in July 2023, a decrease of $5,084,664 (-6.6%) from July 2022

Ocean Downs Casino (851 slot machines, 19 table games)

$10,081,544 in July 2023, a decrease of $436,711 (-4.2%) from July 2022

Hollywood Casino (685 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,503,987 in July 2023, a decrease of $42,210 (-0.6%) from July 2022

Rocky Gap Casino (626 slot machines, 16 table games)

$5,819,696 in June 2023, a decrease of $412,941 (-6.6%) from July 2022

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/JULY-2023-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf.

