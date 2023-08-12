(Talaj / Depositphotos.com)

Maryland’s 10 retail and 11 mobile sportsbooks that operated during July 2023 combined to generate $3,312,633 in contributions to the state. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs

Statewide handle in July totaled $247,412,348, with mobile handle accounting for 96% of the total at $237,525,908. Mobile wagering delivered $3,081,264 in contributions to the state during July, while retail sportsbooks contributed $231,369.

The state’s sports wagering market added a new mobile licensee during July as Crab Sports and its operator partner iGaming Cloud launched on July 13, becoming the state’s 11th mobile sportsbook; in addition, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission has issued a mobile sports wagering license to Greenmount Station and its operator partner, Parx Interactive. The betParx mobile platform conducted a successful controlled demonstration on Aug. 8 and has launched.

A detailed summary of each sportsbook’s July 2023 results, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport is available for download at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for July 2023:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

● Retail: $9,886,440

● Mobile: $237,525,908 (includes $5,629,882 in free promotional wagers)

● Combined: $247,412,348

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

● Retail: $8,314,217

●Mobile: $210,983,610

●Combined: $219,297,827

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

● Retail: $1,572,223 (15.9%)

● Mobile: $26,542,297 (11.2%)

● Combined: $28,114,521 (11.4%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

● Retail: $1,542,462

● Mobile: $20,541,757

● Combined: $22,084,219

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

● Retail: $231,369

● Mobile: $3,081,264

● Combined: $3,312,633

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

● Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $31,454,337

● Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $2,383,341

As of the end of July 2023, there were 10 retail locations and 11 mobile operators. Additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future.

