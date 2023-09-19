(Talaj / Depositphotos.com)

Maryland’s 12 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks that operated during August 2023 combined to generate $2,555,671 in contributions to the state.

Statewide handle in August totaled $263,729,559, with mobile handle accounting for 94.9% of the total at $250,360,244. Mobile wagering delivered $2,457,709 in contributions to the state during the month, while retail sportsbooks contributed $97,962.

The state’s sports wagering market added two new retail sportsbooks that conducted their controlled demonstration dates during the last week of August. Canton Gaming and its operator partner, Parx Interactive, held controlled demonstrations at The Greene Turtle, in Canton, on Aug. 28 and Aug. 30, and opened on Sept. 1; Whitman Gaming and its operator partner, FanDuel, held controlled demonstrations at Sports & Social, in North Bethesda, on Aug. 29 and Aug. 31, and opened on Sept. 2.

Revenue from the Canton Gaming and Whitman Gaming controlled demonstration dates is included in the August revenue report.

Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Below are the statewide sports wagering totals for August 2023:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

● Retail: $13,369,315 (includes $700 in free promotional wagers)

● Mobile: $250,360,244 (includes $8,147,569 in free promotional wagers)

● Combined: $263,729,559

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

● Retail: $12,894,973

● Mobile: $225,933,949

● Combined: $238,828,922

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

● Retail: $474,342 (3.5%)

● Mobile: $24,426,295 (9.8%)

● Combined: $24,900,637 (9.4%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

● Retail: $653,079

● Mobile: $16,384,725

● Combined: $17,037,804

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

● Retail: $97,962

● Mobile: $2,457,709

● Combined: $2,555,671

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

● Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $34,010,008

● Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $2,517,180

