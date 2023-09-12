Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $161,398,690 in revenue from slot machines and table games during August 2023, down $7,953,262 (-4.7%); and contributions to the state totaled $68,125,275, a decrease of $2,753,104 (- 3.9%) compared to August 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in August 2023 were $49,130,230, a decrease of $2,365,932 (-4.6 %), also compared to August 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer slot machines and table games. Those in central Maryland include Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; and the MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill. Others in the state include Hollywood Casino Perryville; Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Flintstone.

The gaming revenue totals for August 2023 are as follows:

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,853 slot machines, 179 table games)

$55,067,729 in August 2023, a decrease of $1,733,292 (-3.1%) from August 2022

Horseshoe Casino (1,410 slot machines, 122 table games)

$15,407,090 in August 2023, a decrease of $1,831,786 (-10.6%) from August 2022

MGM National Harbor (2,301 slot machines, 209 table games)

$68,378,878 in August 2023, a decrease of $3,431,583 (-4.8%) from August 2022

Ocean Downs Casino (866 slot machines, 19 table games)

$10,062,021 in August 2023, a decrease of $469,073 (-4.5%) from August 2022

Hollywood Casino (671 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,104,629 in August 2023, a decrease of $88,799 (-1.2%) from August 2022

Rocky Gap Casino (621 slot machines, 16 table games)

$5,378,342 in August 2023, a decrease of $398,730 (-6.9%) from August 2022

For details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state, visit www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/AUGUST-2023-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf.

