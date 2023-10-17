Photo credit Wpadington.

Maryland’s 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks combined to generate $3,231,427 in contributions to the state in September.

Statewide handle totaled $442,450,666, with mobile handle accounting for 95.1% of the total at $420,957,789. Mobile wagering delivered $2,888,568 in contributions to the state during September, while retail sportsbooks contributed $342,859.

The state’s sports wagering market added its 13th retail location when Canton Gaming and its operator partner, Parx Interactive, opened a sportsbook at The Greene Turtle in Towson on Sept. 29.

Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for September:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

• Retail: $21,492,877 (includes $29,190 in free promotional wagers)

• Mobile: $420,957,789 (includes $23,953,299 in free promotional wagers)

• Combined: $442,450,666

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

• Retail: $18,928,968

• Mobile: $337,945,774

• Combined: $396,874,742

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

• Retail: $2,563,908 (11.9%)

• Mobile: $43,012,015 (10.2%)

• Combined: $45,575,923 (10.3%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

• Retail: $2,285,730

• Mobile: $19,257,119

• Combined: $21,542,849

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

• Retail: $342,859

• Mobile: $2,888,568

• Combined: $3,231,427

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

• Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $37,241,435

• Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $2,580,684

A detailed summary of each sportsbook’s September 2023 results, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.

