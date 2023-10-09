Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $155,097,779 in revenue from slot machines and table games during September 2023, down $4,172,529 (-2.6%) compared to September 2022; and casino gaming contributions to the state in September 2023 totaled $66,441,145, a decrease of $1,517,500 (-2.2%) compared to September 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in September 2023 were $47,848,430, a decrease of $1,505,492 (-3.1%) compared to September 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games. In Central Maryland, they include Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; and MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill. They also include Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin; Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Flintstone; and Hollywood Casino Perryville.

The gaming revenue totals for September 2023 are as follows:

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,846 slot machines, 179 table games)

$58,412,443 in September 2023, an increase of $1,578,778 (2.8%) from September 2022

Horseshoe Casino (1,400 slot machines, 122 table games)

$14,451,736 in September 2023, a decrease of $2,808,707 (-16.3%) from September 2022

MGM National Harbor (2,264 slot machines, 206 table games)

$61,969,980 in September 2023, a decrease of $1,827,059 (-2.9%) from September 2022

Ocean Downs Casino (866 slot machines, 19 table games)

$8,733,540 in September 2023, a decrease of $445,485 (-4.9%) from September 2022

Hollywood Casino (663 slot machines, 19 table games)

$6,722,454 in September 2023, a decrease of $335,708 (-4.8%) from September 2022

Rocky Gap Casino (623 slot machines, 16 table games)

$4,807,625 in September 2023, a decrease of $334,348 (-6.5%) from September 2022

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/SEPTEMBER-2023-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf.



