Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $159,811,765 in revenue from slot machines and table games during October 2023, down $53,110,257 (-24.9%) compared to October 2022, when the casinos set a single-month revenue record on the strength of unusually high volume.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in October 2023 totaled $67,255,071, a decrease of $12,709,668 (-15.9%) compared to October 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in October 2023 totaled $48,496,080, a decrease of $9,831,305 (-16.9 %) compared to October 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games, including three in The Business Monthly’s drawing area: Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill; and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City. The others include Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin; Hollywood Casino, Perryville; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Flintstone.

The gaming revenue totals for October 2023 are as follows:

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,890 slot machines, 179 table games)

$57,789,660 in October 2023, a decrease of $1,883,137 (-3.1%) from October 2022

Horseshoe Casino (1,375 slot machines, 122 table games)

$14,872,296 in October 2023, a decrease of $2,564,687 (-14.7%) from October 2022

MGM National Harbor (2,301 slot machines, 207 table games)

$67,291,529 in October 2023, a decrease of $47,725,421 (-41.5%) from October 2022

Ocean Downs Casino (861 slot machines, 19 table games)

$8,228,940 in October 2023, an increase of $207,344 (2.6%) from October 2022

Hollywood Casino (648 slot machines, 19 table games)

$6,710,555 in October 2023, a decrease of $830,890 (-11.0%) from October 2022

Rocky Gap Casino (623 slot machines, 16 table games)

$4,918,785 in October 2023, a decrease of $323,466 (-6.2%) from October 2022

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/OCTOBER-2023-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf.



