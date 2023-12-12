Photo credit Wpadington.

Maryland’s 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks that operated during November 2023 combined to generate $3,199,529 in contributions to the state.

November’s statewide handle of $550,716,329 was Maryland’s largest single-month total, surpassing the $497,121,656 wagered in December of 2022. Mobile handle accounted for 96.8% of the total in November at $533,276,787; while mobile wagering delivered $3,052,509 in contributions to the state during the month, while retail sportsbooks contributed $147,020.

Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

A detailed summary of each sportsbook’s November 2023 results, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport, is available for download at mdgaming.com.

Below are the statewide sports wagering totals for November 2023:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

● Retail: $17,439,542 (includes $16,016 in free promotional wagers)

● Mobile: $533,276,787 (includes $28,649,664 in free promotional wagers)

● Combined: $550,716,329

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

● Retail: $16,307,928

● Mobile: $492,779,418

● Combined: $509,087,346

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

● Retail: $1,131,614 (6.5%)

● Mobile: $40,497,369 (7.6%)

● Combined: $41,628,982 (7.6%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

● Retail: $980,134

● Mobile: $20,350,060

● Combined: $21,330,194

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

● Retail: $147,020

● Mobile: $3,052,509

● Combined: $3,199,529

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

● Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $46,253,210

● Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $2,708,307

Maryland’s sports wagering market launched with five retail locations in December 2021; the first seven mobile sportsbooks launched in November 2022. New retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future.

