Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $165,629,163 in revenue from slot machines and table games during December 2023, an increase of $454,064 (0.3%) compared to December 2022.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in December 2023 totaled $70,195,007, an increase of $508,501 (0.7%) compared to December 2022.



Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in December 2023 totaled $50,660,551, up $2,141 compared to December 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore; Baltimore City MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill; Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin; Hollywood Casino Perryville; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Flintstone.

The gaming revenue totals for December 2023 are as follows:

Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover (3,849 slot machines, 179 table games)

$60,568,027 in December 2023, an increase of $902,873 (1.5%) from December 2022

Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore (1,401 slot machines, 122 table games)

$15,195,309 in December 2023, a decrease of $1,614,583 (-9.6%) from December 2022

MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill (2,266 slot machines, 207 table games)

$70,838,343 in December 2023, an increase of $1,466,371 (2.1%) from December 2022

Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin (845 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,007,033 in December 2023, a decrease of $195,623 (-2.7%) from December 2022

Hollywood Casino, Perryville (709 slot machines, 22 table games)

$7,593,575 in December 2023, an increase of $291,723 (4.0%) from December 2022

Rocky Gap Casino, Flintstone (616 slot machines, 16 table games)

$4,426,876 in December 2023, a decrease of $396,697 (-8.2%) from December 2022

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/DECEMBER-2023-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf.

