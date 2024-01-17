Photo credit Wpadington.

December 2023 was the best month to date for Maryland’s sports wagering market, which generated $6,482,403 in contributions to the state from a handle of $559,865,463.

The nearly $6.5 million in contributions from the state’s 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks topped the $5.8 million generated during October 2023; the December handle surpassed the previous mark of more than $550.7 million in November 2023. Mobile handle accounted for 96.7% of the total in December at $541,650,934. Mobile wagering delivered $6,166,034 in contributions to the state during December, while retail sportsbooks contributed $316,369.

The 12 months of calendar 2023 produced $46,165,906 in contributions to the state from sports wagering.

Sports wagering data is tracked and reported based on the state of Maryland’s fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30. During the first six months of fiscal 2024 (July 2023 through December of 2023), sports wagering contributed $24,593,908 to the state.

Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

“The numbers we’re seeing over the last six to 12 months reflect the maturation of the market,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “Initial projections were that sports wagering would generate $25 million to $30 million annually for the state as the market was ramping up. We’ve now had more than a year of mobile wagering, and we expect the annual contribution to settle in at more than $40 million.”

Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for December 2023:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

• Retail: $18,214,529 (includes $32,146 in free promotional wagers)

• Mobile: $541,650,934 (includes $19,731,089 in free promotional wagers)

• Combined: $559,865,463

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

• Retail: $15,951,461

• Mobile: $481,583,070

• Combined: $497,534,530

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

• Retail: $2,263,068 (12.4%)

• Mobile: $60,067,864 (11.1%)

• Combined: $62,330,932 (11.1%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

• Retail: $2,109,127

• Mobile: $41,106,891

• Combined: $43,216,018

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

• Retail: $316,369

• Mobile: $6,166,034

• Combined: $6,482,403

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

• Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $52,735,612

• Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $2,765,070

Additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future.

