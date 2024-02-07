Photo credit Emily Calkins.

Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $153,243,316 in revenue from slot machines and table games during January 2024, which is a decrease of $14,027,082 (-8.4%) compared to January 2023. Casino gaming contributions to the state in January 2024 totaled $63,154,392, a decrease of $7,573,776 (-10.6%) compared to January 2023.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in January 2024 were $45,649,309, down $5,758,737 (-11.2%) compared to January 2023. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located; Maryland’s horse racing industry; and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

The January 2024 figures were comparable to January 2022, when gaming revenues were $153.8 million; and contributions to the state were $62.5 million, including $45.5 million to the Education Trust Fund.

Three of Maryland’s six privately-owned casinos are located in the Corridor: Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; and MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill. The three others are Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin; Hollywood Casino Perryville; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Flintstone.

The gaming revenue totals for January 2024 are as follows:

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,835 slot machines, 179 table games)

$56,782,092 in January 2024, a decrease of $1,455,725 (-2.5%) from January 2023

Horseshoe Casino (1,385 slot machines, 115 table games)

$14,570,608 in January 2024, a decrease of $3,009,252 (-17.1%) from January 2023

MGM National Harbor (2,265 slot machines, 207 table games)

$66,041,474 in January 2024, a decrease of $6,289,301 (-8.7%) from January 2023

Ocean Downs Casino (845 slot machines, 19 table games)

$6,105,335 in January 2024, a decrease of $901,214 (-12.9%) from January 2023

Hollywood Casino Perryville (693 slot machines, 23 table games)

$6,555,351 in January 2024, a decrease of $530,687 (-7.5%) from January 2023

Rocky Gap Casino (616 slot machines, 16 table games)

$3,188,456 in January 2024, a decrease of $1,840,904 (-36.6%) from January 2023

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state of Maryland are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/JANUARY-2024-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf.

