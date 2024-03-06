Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $159,226,677 in revenue from slot machines and table games during February 2024, an increase of $2,170,752 (1.4%) compared to February 2023.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in February 2024 totaled $67,794,993, an increase of $871,716 (1.3%) compared to February 2023.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in February 2024 were $48,902,707, an increase of $246,715 (0.5%) compared to February 2023. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer slot machines and table games, and three are within The Business Monthly’s drawing area: Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; and MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill. The others are Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin; Hollywood Casino Perryville; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Flintstone.

The gaming revenue totals for February 2024 (and the variance from February 2023) are as follows:

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,860 slot machines, 179 table games)

$59,342,171 in February 2024, an increase of $3,644,312 (6.5%)

Horseshoe Casino (1,371 slot machines, 115 table games)

$14,955,962 in February 2024, a decrease of $1,334,585 (-8.2%)

MGM National Harbor (2,276 slot machines, 207 table games)

$66,831,819 in February 2024, an increase of $1,234,645 (1.9%)

Ocean Downs Casino (859 slot machines, 19 table games)

$6,355,127 in February 2024, a decrease of $481,856 (-7.0%)

Hollywood Casino (689 slot machines, 23 table games)

$7,402,951 in February 2024, an increase of $100,847 (1.4%)

Rocky Gap Casino (620 slot machines, 16 table games)

$4,338,648 in February 2024, a decrease of $992,610 (-18.6%)

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state of Maryland are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/FEBRUARY-2024-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf.

