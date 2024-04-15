Photo credit Wpadington.

Maryland’s sports wagering market generated $4,853,985 in contributions to the state from a handle of $536,730,427 during March 2024.

The $4.8 million contribution was 8.6% less than the $5.3 million total in March 2023. The $536.7 million in handle was an increase of 39.1% compared to the $385.9 million total in March 2023. After paying prizes to players, sportsbook operators held $45.1 million in March 2024 (8.4% of the handle) compared to the March 2023 hold of $47.5 million (12.3% of the handle).

Sports wagering data is tracked and reported based on the state’s fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30. During the first nine months of fiscal 2024 (July 2023 through March 2024), sports wagering has contributed $41,905,251 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Here are the statewide totals for March 2024:

Handle (amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

● Retail: $14,622,924 (includes $5,900 in free promotional wagers)

● Mobile: $522,107,503 (includes $10,796,291 in free promotional wagers)

● Combined: $536,730,427

Prizes (winnings paid to players)

● Retail: $13,510,770

● Mobile: $478,115,561

● Combined: $491,626,331

Hold (handle less prizes paid)

● Retail: $1,112,153 (7.6%)

● Mobile: $43,991,943 (8.4%)

● Combined: $45,104,096 (8.4%)

Taxable Win (amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

● Retail: $688,739

● Mobile: $31,671,163

● Combined: $32,359,903

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

● Retail: $103,311

● Mobile: $4,750,675

● Combined: $4,853,985

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

● Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $70,046,956

● Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $2,987,396

A summary of the March 2024 results for Maryland’s 13 retail and 11 mobile sportsbooks that operated during the month is available for download at mdgaming.com.

