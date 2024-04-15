Maryland’s sports wagering market generated $4,853,985 in contributions to the state from a handle of $536,730,427 during March 2024.
The $4.8 million contribution was 8.6% less than the $5.3 million total in March 2023. The $536.7 million in handle was an increase of 39.1% compared to the $385.9 million total in March 2023. After paying prizes to players, sportsbook operators held $45.1 million in March 2024 (8.4% of the handle) compared to the March 2023 hold of $47.5 million (12.3% of the handle).
Sports wagering data is tracked and reported based on the state’s fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30. During the first nine months of fiscal 2024 (July 2023 through March 2024), sports wagering has contributed $41,905,251 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.
Here are the statewide totals for March 2024:
Handle (amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)
● Retail: $14,622,924 (includes $5,900 in free promotional wagers)
● Mobile: $522,107,503 (includes $10,796,291 in free promotional wagers)
● Combined: $536,730,427
Prizes (winnings paid to players)
● Retail: $13,510,770
● Mobile: $478,115,561
● Combined: $491,626,331
Hold (handle less prizes paid)
● Retail: $1,112,153 (7.6%)
● Mobile: $43,991,943 (8.4%)
● Combined: $45,104,096 (8.4%)
Taxable Win (amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)
● Retail: $688,739
● Mobile: $31,671,163
● Combined: $32,359,903
Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)
● Retail: $103,311
● Mobile: $4,750,675
● Combined: $4,853,985
Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:
● Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $70,046,956
● Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $2,987,396
A summary of the March 2024 results for Maryland’s 13 retail and 11 mobile sportsbooks that operated during the month is available for download at mdgaming.com.