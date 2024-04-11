Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $178,137,823 in revenue from slot machines and table games during March 2024, the fifth-best single-month total in the history of the state’s casino program.

The March 2024 revenue figure represented an increase of $1,613,239 (0.9%) compared to March 2023.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in March 2024 totaled $76,473,835, an increase of $1,924,683 (2.6%) compared to March 2023; contributions to the Education Trust Fund in March 2024 were $55,158,688, an increase of $993,087 (1.8%) compared to March 2023. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located; Maryland’s horse racing industry; and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games. They include Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, in The Business Monthly’s coverage area; as well as Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin; Hollywood Casino Perryville; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Flintstone.

The gaming revenue totals for March 2024 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,265 slot machines, 207 table games)

$75,068,449 in March 2024, an increase of $2,441,395 (3.4%) from March 2023

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,874 slot machines, 179 table games)

$64,761,081 in March 2024, an increase of $343,979 (0.5%) from March 2023

Horseshoe Casino (1,347 slot machines, 115 table games)

$17,300,396 in March 2024, a decrease of $774,356 (-4.3%) from March 2023

Hollywood Casino (702 slot machines, 23 table games)

$8,452,412 in March 2024, an increase of $481,821 (6.0%) from March 2023

Ocean Downs Casino (859 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,519,894 in March 2024, a decrease of $520,002 (-6.5%) from March 2023

Rocky Gap Casino (623 slot machines, 16 table games)

$5,035,591 in March 2024, a decrease of $359,598 (-6.7%) from March 2023

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/MARCH-2024-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf.

