Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $163,150,675 in revenue from slot machines and table games during April 2024, a decrease of $11,591,543 (-6.6%) compared to April 2023; casino gaming contributions to the state during April 2024 totaled $69,799,072, a decrease of $2,577,110 (-3.6%) compared to April 2023.



Contributions to the Education Trust Fund during April 2024 were $50,357,002, a decrease of $2,267,916 (-4.3%) compared to April 2023. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.



Maryland’s six privately-owned casinos offer slot machines and table games: They include Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill; Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin; Hollywood Casino, Perryville; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Flintstone.



The gaming revenue totals for April 2024 are as follows:



Live! Casino & Hotel (3,857 slot machines, 179 table games)

$60,867,431 in April 2024, a decrease of $1,147,522 (-1.9%) from April 2023



Horseshoe Casino (1,340 slot machines, 115 table games)

$14,674,517 in April 2024, a decrease of $1,770,269 (-10.8%) from April 2023



MGM National Harbor (2,275 slot machines, 207 table games)

$68,086,205 in April 2024, a decrease of $7,410,780 (-9.8%) from April 2023



Ocean Downs Casino (857 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,320,586 in April 2024, a decrease of $606,103 (-7.6%) from April 2023



Hollywood Casino (711 slot machines, 23 table games)

$7,930,067 in April 2024, an increase of $448,187 (6.0%) from April 2023



Rocky Gap Casino Resort (627 slot machines, 16 table games)

$4,271,869 in April 2024, a decrease of $1,105,056 (-20.6%) from April 2023



Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state of Maryland are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/APRIL-2024-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf.



