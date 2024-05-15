Photo credit Wpadington.

Maryland’s sports wagering market generated $5,686,446 ― the fourth-highest single-month total ― in contributions to the state from a handle of $486,319,124 during April 2024.



The $5.7 million contribution to the state in April 2024 also represented a 47.1% increase from the $3.8 million figure in April 2023; the $486.3 million in handle was an increase of 48% compared to the $328.4 million total in April 2023.



Sports wagering data is tracked and reported based on the state of Maryland’s fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30. During the first 10 months of fiscal 2024, sports wagering has contributed $47,591,698 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.



A detailed summary of the April 2024 results for Maryland’s 13 retail and 11 mobile sportsbooks that operated during the month, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport is available for download at www.mdgaming.com/maryland-sports-wagering/revenue-reports.



Here are the statewide totals for April:



Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

● Retail: $11,325,301 (includes $9,150 in free promotional wagers)

● Mobile: $474,993,823 (includes $11,076,029 in free promotional wagers)

● Combined: $486,319,124



Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

● Retail: $10,996,106

● Mobile: $424,902,313

● Combined: $435,898,419



Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

● Retail: $329,195 (2.9%)

● Mobile: $50,091,510 (10.5%)

● Combined: $50,420,705 (10.4%)



Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers, etc.)

● Retail: $423,361

● Mobile: $37,486,282

● Combined: $37,909,642



Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

● Retail: $63,504

● Mobile: $5,622,942

● Combined: $5,686,446



Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

● Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $75,733,402

● Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $3,052,020

