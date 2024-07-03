Photo credit Wpadington.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission has issued a mobile sports wagering license to Veterans Services Corp. and its operator partner, Bee-Fee LLC.



On May 23, VSC and Bee-Fee successfully completed a controlled demonstration of their mobile wagering app (LetsBetMD) and website (letsbetmd.com). Customers participated in live wagering as MLGCC staff ensured that the sportsbook complied with all required procedures and that its systems functioned properly.



With the launch of LetsBetMD, Maryland has 12 mobile sportsbooks and 12 retail sportsbook facilities in operation. Through the first 11 months of fiscal 2024 (July 2023 through May 2024), sports wagering contributed $54,582,952 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.



An additional $913,263 in expired sports wagering prizes have been paid to the Maryland Problem Gambling Fund, which supports responsible gambling programs, including no-cost counseling for Maryland residents. The MLGCC reports sports wagering revenue figures on the 10th of each month. The reports are available at www.mdgaming.com/maryland-sports-wagering/revenue-reports.

