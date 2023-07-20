Welcome Summer!

It’s been a busy past few months at the Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce. Most importantly, we welcomed our new Director of Membership, Monica Lee. Monica comes to the Chamber with an extensive background in membership sales, service, and retention, and has already hit the ground running. Her experience, positive attitude, and passion for supporting businesses and nonprofit organizations made her the perfect fit for the job! Please reach out to her if you’re interested in membership, if would like to review your benefits, or just to say hello! Monica’s email is [email protected].

Digital edition This item appears in the July 2023 issue of The Business Monthly. You can read the digital edition by clicking below.

In June, we had a successful golf tournament at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City. Thanks to our Central Maryland Classic planning committee, our sponsors and donors, the Chamber’s board of directors, talented staff, and all the golfers, volunteers, and donors who made this event a success.

We also hosted several other networking and educational events to keep our members engaged and had the first meeting of our new Government Contractors Roundtable in June. We look forward to growing the group and supporting our member contractors.

Looking ahead, on July 13th, we’re having a morning networking event at the newly renovated National Cryptologic Museum. We’ll have a tour, a briefing from NSA, and of course plenty of coffee and networking. Then on July 19 we’ll be hosting a seminar — Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, followed by a session on Aug. 23 on Emergency Preparedness for Small Businesses.

We’re also hosting the largest multi-chamber networking event of the year on Aug. 16 at the Maritime Conference Center in Linthicum. This is a speed networking event where you’ll make valuable connections, enjoy a delicious breakfast, and you may even win a door prize. We hope you can join us! Registration for all upcoming events can be found at www.centralmarylandchamber.org

Don’t miss out on the ability to get your organization’s ad in the annual Business Directory and Relocation Guide! All Chamber members are listed in both the online and printed copy of the directory, but if you would like to have the spotlight, ads are available for sale now. Reach out to the CMC staff for more information.

Welcome to the newest members of the Central Maryland Chamber. They are: Graham Suddoth Benefits Group, Hatch Exhibits, Sapphire Rise Inc., The Auto Repair- Gambrills, The Auto Spa- Gambrills, The Auto Spa Express- Hanover, The Lube Center- Gambrills, The Lube Center- Hanover, and The Residences at Sandy Farms.

Chambers of Commerce serve as the backbone of vibrant local economies. Through advocacy, networking, business support, and community development efforts, the Central Maryland Chamber plays a crucial role in fostering economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and enhancing the overall well-being of our community. If you’re not yet a member of the Chamber, please don’t hesitate to reach out for more information. We’d love to meet you!