It has been a busy summer at the Central Maryland Chamber!

The Central Maryland Chamber Classic, sponsored by Amports, was held on June 20 at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City. This was our second consecutive year for the tournament and over 125 golfers and volunteers joined us for some friendly competition, networking, and fun.

The day started with breakfast provided by The Residences at Sandy Farms and specialty cocktails sponsored by Prescott HR, while staff and volunteers introduced guests, offered raffle tickets and a whiskey pull, and CMC member Linda Penkala from Optimum Health for Life provided complimentary massages!

The morning festivities were followed by a shotgun start and the golfers were off for a day of fun on their carts sponsored by Marathon Financial. We were fortunate to have great weather, and the participants enjoyed goody bags provided by Sam’s Club Severn, snacks provided by Atlas Container Corp, cool drinks on the beverage carts sponsored by Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny and Los Hermanos Tequila, a midcourse sampling of delicious food provided by Mutiny Scratch Kitchen- Elkridge, and photos provided by Pam Long Photography while out on the course.

After 18 holes, golfers returned to the Turf Valley ballroom for an awards banquet sponsored by Tide Creek Financial for delicious food and beverages, more networking, and post-golf massages provided by Tocar Spa. Prizes were presented for Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, Winning Teams and Best Dressed, and lots of raffle prizes and gift baskets were awarded.

The Chamber would like to thank our golf tournament planning committee, members of the board of directors, the golfers, our many donors, and volunteers for all their hard work. And a huge thank you to our sponsors for making this day possible!

Our next big event is the Power Connections Networking Breakfast coming up on Aug. 16 at the Maritime Conference Center. This annual event hosted by the Central Maryland Chamber brings together members from 10 other business organizations throughout the region. This premier networking event will likely sell out, so register now to reserve your ticket.

We’re working on our 2023-2024 Membership Directory & Relocation Guide, which is distributed throughout the region in Anne Arundel, Howard, and Prince George’s Counties in partnership with The Business Monthly. If your company has moved, changed your primary point of contact, or made any other significant changes, let us know so we can ensure your listing is current. And if you aren’t yet a Chamber member but would like to join and be included in our directory, contact me at [email protected] so we can discuss the opportunity.

And a warm welcome to the new members at the CMC! They are: CBS Imaging Solutions, Graham Suddoth Benefits Group, Hatch Exhibits, Sapphire Rise, Soleil Pharmacy, The Auto Repair- Gambrills, The Auto Spa- Gambrills, The Auto Spa Express- Hanover, The Lube Center- Gambrills, The Lube Center- Hanover, The Residences at Sandy Farms, and Voshell’s Pharmacy.

Have a great summer and we hope to see you at an event soon!