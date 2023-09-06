As summer comes to a close, the Central Maryland Chamber is getting ready for a busy Fall schedule!

Digital edition This item appears in the September 2023 issue of The Business Monthly. You can read the digital edition by clicking on it.

We recently had an incredible Power Connections Networking Breakfast on August 16. The CMC hosted the event at the Maritime Conference Center and almost 200 guests and 9 additional professional groups joined us. This is the largest multi-chamber event in our region each year. If you missed the 2023 event, we’ll be back in August of 2024 so stay tuned for more details. Thank you to all our sponsors, attendees, and community partners for their participation.

Save the date for our upcoming Networking Mixer on September 20th at Kagan Stern Marinello & Beard, LLC in downtown Annapolis. The mixer will be from 4- 6 p.m. featuring food, drinks and fabulous connections- registration is now open on our website.

Also, please mark your calendars for two of our major annual events- our Economic Forecast Luncheon on Nov. 8 and our Holiday Mixer and Silent Auction on Dec. 6 at the Great Room at Savage Mill. More information about these events will be coming soon!

We’ve also recently launched two new money-saving affinity programs. The first helps businesses provide low-cost and low-maintenance retirement plan solutions for business owners and their staff. With the new mandated Maryland Saves program going into effect, this is the perfect opportunity to set up your own program to abide by the new law while working with a well-regarded Chamber member company, instead of being a part of the state program.

The second program is called Health Compass, which provides no-cost supplemental benefits to employers and their employees. The program is structured as a Wellness Integrated Medical Plan Expense Reimbursement (also known as a WIMPER plan) where employers see an average annual savings of $500 per employee, and employees receive an average of $150/ month for participating. The employee savings can be used for supplemental benefits (life insurance, disability, accident insurance to name a few) with no reduction in take-home pay.

For more information about these new programs as well as our other money-saving chamber benefits, please visit our website www.centralmarylandchamber.org or reach out to a member of our team for more details.

We’re working on our 2023-2024 Membership Directory & Relocation Guide, which is distributed throughout the region in Anne Arundel, Howard, and Prince George’s Counties in partnership with The Business Monthly. If your company has moved, changed your primary point of contact, or made any other significant changes, let us know so we can ensure your listing is current. Ad space is being sold to be featured in the directory which is a great opportunity for additional visibility. And if you aren’t yet a Chamber member but would like to join and be included in our directory, contact me at [email protected] so we can discuss the opportunity.

And a warm welcome to the new members at the CMC! They are CBS Imaging Solutions, Kelly Legacy Group, Soleil Pharmacy, Transcendent Smiles, and Voshell’s Pharmacy. Please reach out and say hello to these new businesses and support them when you can.

We hope to see you at an event soon!