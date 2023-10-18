Jennifer Van Beckum, CMC’s director of membership

A message from CMC’s new Director of Membership, Jennifer Van Beckum:

I am very excited to have begun my new role as Director of Membership for the Central Maryland Chamber. I believe that the strength of the businesses in an area plays an essential role in making that area both unique and a desirable place to live, thereby improving the quality of life for everyone.

This is our mission at the Chamber. We support local businesses in so many ways and I am thrilled to be a part of the community.

Businesses cannot grow on their own. They need resources not only for themselves but for their clients and customers, as well. By becoming involved with the CMC you will always be up to date on the latest business news and trends. You will also build relationships and find yourself with trusted advisers when you need their expertise. And when your customers ask you for particular resources, they will be right at your fingertips.

You may reach me at 410-672-3422 or [email protected]. Please call to set up a time to learn more about the Chamber or just to say hi!

We’ve got some great events coming up! First is the Economic Forecast luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the Maryland Jockey Club. We are honored to have an incredible panel of economic development experts from our region to share their goals, news, and developments coming to our area. Our special guests include Amy Gowan, President & CEO of the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation, Jennifer Jones, CEO of the Howard County Economic Development Authority, and David Iannucci, President & CEO of the Prince George’s Economic Development Corporation. Our Moderator for the panel will be Jonathan Williams, CMC Board member and Owner & Principal of Real Projectives.

And please save the date for our Annual Holiday Mixer on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Savage Mill. This annual networking mixer is one of our largest of the year, and features great food, drinks, music, prizes, and silent auction. Proceeds from this event go to the Central Maryland Chamber Educational Foundation, our 501(c) (3) charitable arm that provides scholarships to area high school seniors. Join us to support this great cause and to celebrate all our region has accomplished in 2023.

I would also like to give a very warm welcome to the newest members of the Central Maryland Chamber. They are: Transcendent Smiles, Employee Benefit Services of MD, Chael The Transformation Space, Levonye Professionals, Courtyard Fort Meade, Hol-Boby and Cabi Stylist Audrea Whitelock.