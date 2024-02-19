In case you missed it, the Central Maryland Chamber is hiring and has commenced a search for a new CEO. We are seeking a full-time professional to lead the Chamber in day-to-day operations and set goals for the future of the Central Maryland Chamber.

As the President & CEO, you will work with the Board of Directors to set the strategic direction of our regional chamber of commerce. You will be responsible for executing the resulting strategic plan, ensuring the chamber’s fiscal health, and managing the chamber’s day-to-day operations. You will work closely with the Board of Directors, chamber staff, and chamber members to advance the economic vitality of the Central Maryland region and address key issues facing the business community. You will also build, and maintain relationships with local, state, and federal representatives, as well as other chambers, business organizations, and community groups to advocate for the interests of our chamber and the region at large. If you or someone you know is interested, please contact the chamber at [email protected].

We are also excited to announce our 2024 Awards Gala! Join us on April 15 at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland as we take pride in recognizing our everyday heroes and CMC members who are making a difference in the lives of the citizens and businesses of our community.

A celebration of people who make our region special, this dinner honors educators, public safety officers, and military personnel for their community contributions. We will also celebrate our accomplishments, highlight CMC’s upcoming plans for 2024, introduce the newest members of our Board of Directors, and proudly showcase our Annual Hall of Fame award winners.

This is a truly feel-good evening, and past recipients have told us how much they enjoyed the caliber of the event and the recognition from the region. But we can’t do it without you! This event is made possible through the support of our incredible sponsors. There are numerous opportunities for you and your organization to get involved at various levels and prices. Reach out to a member of our staff to line up your sponsorship or purchase tickets now!

And don’t miss out on a once-in-lifetime opportunity! The Central Maryland Chamber is going to Costa Del Sol Spain, departing on Oct. 18, 2024. This nine-day journey includes round trip airfare from BWI, transfers between airports and hotels, personal airport and hotel VIP check-in, pre-departure orientation, 7 nights first class accommodations, includes most meals, and includes tours of Granada, Malaga, Ronda & Mijas, and much more! There is also an optional post-tour extension trip to Madrid, including hotel, meals, trains, and a city tour. Our trip to Greece in 2023 was a once in a lifetime experience, and we’re excited for this next adventure!

Lastly, welcome to all the new members who have joined us over the past 30 days! They are ABC Radiator and A/C, Hire Ability Recruiting, Mass Mutual, Splash Fiberglass Pool Company, LLC and The Law Offices of Oren D. Saltzman, LLC. Please support these great businesses when you are able.

