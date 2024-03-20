The Central Maryland Chamber will host its Awards Gala on Monday, April 15, at Live! Casino & Hotel, in Hanover, at 6 p.m.

The CMC Awards Gala is a salute to the outstanding accomplishments of Central Maryland’s most dedicated civil servants and chamber members/volunteers. The seated dinner and reception honors the noteworthy contributions and service of individuals who make our community a better place by dedicating their passion to helping others.

The event will also celebrate its 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees: the companies and volunteers who partner with the CMC to be the voice of business, create jobs and help our members thrive.

The 2024 Awardees:



Hall of Fame Inductees



Start-Up of the Year

ADMA Biocenters



Woman-Owned Business of the Year

Uncommon Design



BIPOC Business of the Year*

AE2 Creative



Small Business of the Year

Fidos for Freedom



Large Business of the Year

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport



Volunteer of the Year

Lori Ratzburg

Government Advocate of the Year

Col. Michael Sapp



*Black, Indigenous and People of Color



Spirit of Community Award Winners



Public Safety Winners

● Police Officer of the Year: Sgt. Anthony Miskovish, Laurel Police Department

● Police Officer of the Year: Col. Derek DeLoatch, Anne Arundel County Police Department

● Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year: Col. Nelson Broderick, Office of the Sheriff, Anne Arundel County

● Firefighter of the Year: Vincent Nicolas, Anne Arundel County Fire Department

● Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Jonathan Hartley, Odenton Volunteer Fire Co.

● Military Service Member of the Year: Staff Sgt. Victoria Boyton, Defense Media Activity



Elementary Educator of the Year Nominees

● Shannon Smythe, Waugh Chapel Elementary

● Kayla Clements, Pershing Hill Elementary

● Scott Armstrong, Pershing Hill Elementary

● Angelique Jones, Crofton Woods Elementary

● Erica Cosgrove, South Shore Elementary

● Mary Ann Perret, Crofton Meadows Elementary

● Tiffin Smith, Piney Orchard Elementary



Middle School Educator of the Year Nominees

● Bryan Sto Thomas, Meade Middle

● Ida Heck, Arundel Middle

● Kevin Embury, Old Mill Middle South



High School Educator of the Year Nominees

● Don Kerr, Center for Applied Technology North

● Alysha Cardoso, Old Mill High

● Tracey Chalk, Ruth Parker Eason

● Nick Noone, Meade High



Facilities Support Staff of the Year Nominees

● Louis Queen, Four Seasons Elementary

● Morris Snowden, Center for Applied Technology North

● JudyLee McLean, Van Bokkelen Elementary School



Administrative Support Staff of the Year Nominees

● Vivianette Colon, Meade Middle

● Cierra Brockington, Rippling Woods Elementary

● LaDonna Martin, Old Mill Middle South

● Linda Best-Hazan, West Meade Early Education Center

● Violet Lewis, Ruth Parker Eason

● Muriel Fisher, Crofton Meadows Elementary

● Lonnie Pierce, Meade High

● Dawn Maxwell, Piney Orchard Elementary



Administrator of the Year Nominees

● Lindsay Drager, AACPS Virtual Academy

● Aleah Queen, Rippling Woods Elementary

● Katlyn Falls, Old Mill High

● Maureen Clary, Arundel Middle

● April Murphy, Monarch Global Academy



Business Partner of the Year Nominees

● Corporal Keith Smith, school resource officer, Meade Middle School

● Sergeant John Sims, Crofton police officer, Crofton Elementary School

● Jocelyn Turner, president, West Meade Early Education Center PTO



For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/CMCAwardsGala415.

