The Central Maryland Chamber will host its Awards Gala on Monday, April 15, at Live! Casino & Hotel, in Hanover, at 6 p.m.
The CMC Awards Gala is a salute to the outstanding accomplishments of Central Maryland’s most dedicated civil servants and chamber members/volunteers. The seated dinner and reception honors the noteworthy contributions and service of individuals who make our community a better place by dedicating their passion to helping others.
The event will also celebrate its 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees: the companies and volunteers who partner with the CMC to be the voice of business, create jobs and help our members thrive.
The 2024 Awardees:
Hall of Fame Inductees
Start-Up of the Year
ADMA Biocenters
Woman-Owned Business of the Year
Uncommon Design
BIPOC Business of the Year*
AE2 Creative
Small Business of the Year
Fidos for Freedom
Large Business of the Year
BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport
Volunteer of the Year
Lori Ratzburg
Government Advocate of the Year
Col. Michael Sapp
*Black, Indigenous and People of Color
Spirit of Community Award Winners
Public Safety Winners
● Police Officer of the Year: Sgt. Anthony Miskovish, Laurel Police Department
● Police Officer of the Year: Col. Derek DeLoatch, Anne Arundel County Police Department
● Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year: Col. Nelson Broderick, Office of the Sheriff, Anne Arundel County
● Firefighter of the Year: Vincent Nicolas, Anne Arundel County Fire Department
● Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Jonathan Hartley, Odenton Volunteer Fire Co.
● Military Service Member of the Year: Staff Sgt. Victoria Boyton, Defense Media Activity
Elementary Educator of the Year Nominees
● Shannon Smythe, Waugh Chapel Elementary
● Kayla Clements, Pershing Hill Elementary
● Scott Armstrong, Pershing Hill Elementary
● Angelique Jones, Crofton Woods Elementary
● Erica Cosgrove, South Shore Elementary
● Mary Ann Perret, Crofton Meadows Elementary
● Tiffin Smith, Piney Orchard Elementary
Middle School Educator of the Year Nominees
● Bryan Sto Thomas, Meade Middle
● Ida Heck, Arundel Middle
● Kevin Embury, Old Mill Middle South
High School Educator of the Year Nominees
● Don Kerr, Center for Applied Technology North
● Alysha Cardoso, Old Mill High
● Tracey Chalk, Ruth Parker Eason
● Nick Noone, Meade High
Facilities Support Staff of the Year Nominees
● Louis Queen, Four Seasons Elementary
● Morris Snowden, Center for Applied Technology North
● JudyLee McLean, Van Bokkelen Elementary School
Administrative Support Staff of the Year Nominees
● Vivianette Colon, Meade Middle
● Cierra Brockington, Rippling Woods Elementary
● LaDonna Martin, Old Mill Middle South
● Linda Best-Hazan, West Meade Early Education Center
● Violet Lewis, Ruth Parker Eason
● Muriel Fisher, Crofton Meadows Elementary
● Lonnie Pierce, Meade High
● Dawn Maxwell, Piney Orchard Elementary
Administrator of the Year Nominees
● Lindsay Drager, AACPS Virtual Academy
● Aleah Queen, Rippling Woods Elementary
● Katlyn Falls, Old Mill High
● Maureen Clary, Arundel Middle
● April Murphy, Monarch Global Academy
Business Partner of the Year Nominees
● Corporal Keith Smith, school resource officer, Meade Middle School
● Sergeant John Sims, Crofton police officer, Crofton Elementary School
● Jocelyn Turner, president, West Meade Early Education Center PTO
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/CMCAwardsGala415.