We are excited to announce our 2024 Awards Gala! Join us on April 15th at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland as we take pride in recognizing our everyday heroes and CMC members who are making a difference in the lives of the citizens and businesses of our community.

A celebration of people who make our region special, this dinner honors educators, public safety officers, and military personnel for their community contributions. We will also celebrate our accomplishments, highlight CMC’s upcoming plans for 2024, introduce the newest members of our Board of Directors, and proudly showcase our Annual Hall of Fame award winners. This is a truly feel-good evening, and past recipients have told us how much they enjoyed the caliber of the event and the recognition from the region!

The CMC is thrilled to announce our 2024 Awardees:

﻿HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Start-Up of the Year

Woman-Owned Business of the Year

BIPOC Business of the Year*

Small Business of the Year

Large Business of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Lori Ratzburg

Government Advocate of the Year

*Black, Indigenous, and People of Color

SPIRIT OF COMMUNITY AWARD NOMINEES

Public Safety Winners

Police Officer of the Year: Sgt. Anthony Miskovish, Laurel Police Department

Police Officer of the Year: Corporal Derek DeLoatch, Anne Arundel County Police Department

Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year: Corporal Nelson Broderick, Office of the Sheriff, Anne Arundel County

Firefighter of the Year: Vincent Nicolas, Anne Arundel County Fire Department

Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Jonathan Hartley, Odenton Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.

Military Service Member of the Year: Staff Sergeant Victoria A Boyton, Defense Media Activity, Fort George G. Meade

Elementary Educator of the Year Nominees

Shannon Smythe, Waugh Chapel Elementary

Kayla Clements, Pershing Hill Elementary

Scott Armstrong, Pershing Hill Elementary

Angelique Jones, Crofton Woods Elementary

Erica Cosgrove, South Shore Elementary

Mary Ann Perret, Crofton Meadows Elementary

Tiffin Smith, Piney Orchard Elementary

Middle School Educator of the Year Nominees

Bryan Sto Thomas, Meade Middle

Ida Heck, Arundel Middle

Kevin Embury, Old Mill Middle South

High School Educator of the Year Nominees

Don Kerr, Center for Applied Technology North

Alysha Cardoso, Old Mill High

Tracey Chalk, Ruth Parker Eason

Nick Noone, Meade High

Facilities Support Staff of the Year Nominees

Louis Queen, Four Seasons Elementary

Morris Snowden, Center for Applied Technology North

JudyLee McLean, Van Bokkelen Elementary School

Administrative Support Staff of the Year Nominees

Vivianette Colon, Meade Middle

Cierra Brockington, Rippling Woods Elementary

LaDonna Martin, Old Mill Middle South

Linda Best-Hazan, West Meade Early Education Center

Violet Lewis, Ruth Parker Eason

Muriel Fisher, Crofton Meadows Elementary

Lonnie Pierce, Meade High

Dawn Maxwell, Piney Orchard Elementary

Administrator of the Year Nominees

Lindsay Drager, AACPS Virtual Academy

Aleah Queen, Rippling Woods Elementary

Katlyn Falls, Old Mill High

Maureen Clary, Arundel Middle

April Murphy, Monarch Global Academy

Business Partner of the Year Nominees

Corporal Keith Smith, School Resource Officer at Meade Middle School

Sergeant John Sims, Crofton Police Officer at Crofton Elementary School

Jocelyn Turner, PTO President of West Meade Early Education Center PTO

“We are so excited to celebrate and honor some of the incredible individuals and businesses who serve our community. Our region’s high quality of life is due in large part to the people we will be recognizing. We hope you can join us at Live! Casino to thank those who make our region one of the best places to live, work, and do business!” Kim Wirt, CMC Director of Operations.