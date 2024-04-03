We are excited to announce our 2024 Awards Gala! Join us on April 15th at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland as we take pride in recognizing our everyday heroes and CMC members who are making a difference in the lives of the citizens and businesses of our community.
A celebration of people who make our region special, this dinner honors educators, public safety officers, and military personnel for their community contributions. We will also celebrate our accomplishments, highlight CMC’s upcoming plans for 2024, introduce the newest members of our Board of Directors, and proudly showcase our Annual Hall of Fame award winners. This is a truly feel-good evening, and past recipients have told us how much they enjoyed the caliber of the event and the recognition from the region!
The CMC is thrilled to announce our 2024 Awardees:
HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
Start-Up of the Year
Woman-Owned Business of the Year
BIPOC Business of the Year*
Small Business of the Year
Large Business of the Year
Volunteer of the Year
- Lori Ratzburg
Government Advocate of the Year
*Black, Indigenous, and People of Color
SPIRIT OF COMMUNITY AWARD NOMINEES
Public Safety Winners
- Police Officer of the Year: Sgt. Anthony Miskovish, Laurel Police Department
- Police Officer of the Year: Corporal Derek DeLoatch, Anne Arundel County Police Department
- Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year: Corporal Nelson Broderick, Office of the Sheriff, Anne Arundel County
- Firefighter of the Year: Vincent Nicolas, Anne Arundel County Fire Department
- Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Jonathan Hartley, Odenton Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.
- Military Service Member of the Year: Staff Sergeant Victoria A Boyton, Defense Media Activity, Fort George G. Meade
Elementary Educator of the Year Nominees
- Shannon Smythe, Waugh Chapel Elementary
- Kayla Clements, Pershing Hill Elementary
- Scott Armstrong, Pershing Hill Elementary
- Angelique Jones, Crofton Woods Elementary
- Erica Cosgrove, South Shore Elementary
- Mary Ann Perret, Crofton Meadows Elementary
- Tiffin Smith, Piney Orchard Elementary
Middle School Educator of the Year Nominees
- Bryan Sto Thomas, Meade Middle
- Ida Heck, Arundel Middle
- Kevin Embury, Old Mill Middle South
High School Educator of the Year Nominees
- Don Kerr, Center for Applied Technology North
- Alysha Cardoso, Old Mill High
- Tracey Chalk, Ruth Parker Eason
- Nick Noone, Meade High
Facilities Support Staff of the Year Nominees
- Louis Queen, Four Seasons Elementary
- Morris Snowden, Center for Applied Technology North
- JudyLee McLean, Van Bokkelen Elementary School
Administrative Support Staff of the Year Nominees
- Vivianette Colon, Meade Middle
- Cierra Brockington, Rippling Woods Elementary
- LaDonna Martin, Old Mill Middle South
- Linda Best-Hazan, West Meade Early Education Center
- Violet Lewis, Ruth Parker Eason
- Muriel Fisher, Crofton Meadows Elementary
- Lonnie Pierce, Meade High
- Dawn Maxwell, Piney Orchard Elementary
Administrator of the Year Nominees
- Lindsay Drager, AACPS Virtual Academy
- Aleah Queen, Rippling Woods Elementary
- Katlyn Falls, Old Mill High
- Maureen Clary, Arundel Middle
- April Murphy, Monarch Global Academy
Business Partner of the Year Nominees
- Corporal Keith Smith, School Resource Officer at Meade Middle School
- Sergeant John Sims, Crofton Police Officer at Crofton Elementary School
- Jocelyn Turner, PTO President of West Meade Early Education Center PTO
“We are so excited to celebrate and honor some of the incredible individuals and businesses who serve our community. Our region’s high quality of life is due in large part to the people we will be recognizing. We hope you can join us at Live! Casino to thank those who make our region one of the best places to live, work, and do business!” Kim Wirt, CMC Director of Operations.