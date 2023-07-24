Columbia-based Tenable has joined the Cloud Security Alliance as an executive member. CSA is dedicated to defining standards, certifications and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

As an executive level member, Tenable will champion preventive security approaches, helping organizations understand and reduce cybersecurity risk across their entire attack surface — from the cloud, IT, OT, identity systems and beyond.

Tenable Cloud Security enables organizations to continuously assess the security posture of cloud environments, offering full visibility across multi-cloud environments and helping organizations prioritize security efforts based on actual risk.

“According to a study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Tenable, 64% of businesses already use cloud security tools as part of their overall cybersecurity strategy,” said Tenable Chief Marketing Officer Brian Goldfarb. “But the speed and scale of cloud computing often leave environments riddled with undetected or unremediated exposures, such as misconfigurations, vulnerabilities and excess privileges.

“Joining CSA is an important way for Tenable to engage with cloud users and collaborate with our industry peers on important initiatives,” said Goldfarb, “so we can secure these complex environments before they can be exploited by cyber attackers.”

