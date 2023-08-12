Hanover-based Braxton-Grant Technologies was awarded two contracts by the Maryland Department of Commerce to perform infrastructure vulnerability scanning services and cybersecurity mitigation/remediation services to small businesses. Both projects were awarded under the Small Business Cybersecurity Resilience in Maryland program.



For the scanning services projects, Braxton-Grant will conduct security scans of existing cybersecurity systems. The outputs will include network analysis, security vulnerability report and risk assessment of the network infrastructure. The final deliverable to the businesses will be a security assessment that identifies its current security posture, with associated supporting information that will provide the input for future mitigation activities.



For the mitigation/remediation services projects, the company will utilize the security assessments developed for the small businesses during the scanning services projects to provide mitigation service recommendations. Support will include installing hardware and software, and development and implementation of strategic cyber protection plans for the small businesses.



