Tenable, of Columbia, has been recognized as a Leader in the Cloud Security category of the inaugural report, The Next Generation of Cybersecurity Applications, which was executed and launched by Snowflake.

Tenable was identified in Snowflake’s report as a leader in the Cloud Security category for its Tenable One Exposure Management Platform. The solution combines cloud security data, vulnerability management, external attack surface management, identity security, web application and API scanning to discover weaknesses before attackers can exploit them.

