Camelot Secure CEO Stanford Oliver sits at his desk in his office in Columbia. (TBM / Jason Whong)

Stanford Oliver, CEO of Columbia-based Camelot Secure, has been named a winner in the Leadership category by the 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award was presented to Oliver for his leadership, cybersecurity solutions, educational advancements and ability to address cybersecurity market challenges.

The Awards honor companies and individuals in cybersecurity innovation. Winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, raising awareness and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

According to the Fortress judges’ feedback, “Stanford Oliver’s remarkable journey from military service to pioneering entrepreneurship in cybersecurity showcases visionary leadership, innovation in cutting-edge solutions and a commitment to advancing the industry’s knowledge base despite market challenges, earning him recognition as a transformative leader in national security and technological innovation.”

With more than 40 years of experience Oliver, a one-time boxer, has demonstrated national security and cybersecurity leadership through his tenures with Camelot Secure and DigiFlight, also of Columbia. Additionally, his dedication to mentoring STEM and cybersecurity professionals has highlighted his commitment to societal impact.