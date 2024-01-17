The Diocese of Maryland Reparations Committee has opened grant applications for the third round of awards from the Diocesan Reparations Fund. These grants are open to any organization within the geographical region of the Diocese of Maryland that has a proven history of doing the work of restoring African American and Black communities, as well as to startups whose mission and goals are the same.

The Committee anticipates awards during this funding cycle to be in the range of $25,000-$50,000. They will be based on a competitive points system.

Any ministry applying must have its own nonprofit status. Support for Diocese of Maryland congregations is available through diocesan congregational support grants. Congregations and their individual ministries within the Diocese are not eligible to apply for reparations grants.

The purpose of the reparations grants is not to benefit the institutional church, but to help repair the lack of resources in communities of color in need, as well as its relationships with these communities.

On Sept. 12, 2020, the 236th Convention of the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland passed Resolution 2020-06, committing to creating a $1,000,000 seed fund for reparations. The diocese is taking next steps to infuse money into programs that are building up Black communities and helping to repair the breach caused by systemic racism in Maryland and in the United States.

In May of 2022, it awarded its second round of grants, for a total of $230,000, to five organizations. Its fund continues to grow.

The application process closes Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.episcopalmaryland.org/reparations-grants.

