The Howard County Board of Education ratified its master agreements for the 2023-2024 school year with the Howard County Education Association, its educational support professionals unit and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1899.

The agreement reflects months of collaborative effort on the part of the negotiating teams to develop a contract that acknowledges the essential role of Howard County Public School System staff, while considering the requirements for compensation contained in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future State legislation. It also highlights HCPSS’ commitment to ensure that its employees’ compensation is above the state’s minimum wage.

Among other changes, the new HCEA and AFSCME agreements provide:

● An increase in stipends for the HCEA certificated and non-certificated units, as well as modification of the sick and personal leave accruals for 10- and 11-month employees.

● Step and Cost of Living Adjustments for members of all three bargaining units, including higher COLAs for the lower-paid hourly employees in these units.

“Our staff are continually performing at an exceptionally high level on behalf of the students and families of Howard County,” said HCPSS Superintendent Michael Martirano. “I am grateful for the collaborative efforts of our negotiating teams to come to an agreement that demonstrates appreciation for our current staff while keeping an eye toward staff retention and recruitment.”

