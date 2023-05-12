Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management’s Professional’s MBA, a part-time, evening program designed for working professionals, was ranked No. 102 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 Best Graduate Schools.

In addition, U.S. News ranked Loyola:

● No. 27 for the management specialty, moving up three spots from last year

● No. 28 for the business analytics specialty

● No. 124 for the Emerging Leaders MBA, a full-time, one-year MBA program

The Best Graduate Schools rankings are based on two types of data: expert opinion about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research and students.

