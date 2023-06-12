The Maryland Chamber Foundation has launched its 2023 Teacher Externship Program, which pairs public high school educators with leading businesses from across the state. It aims to prepare educators with invaluable experiences and insights to prepare their students for in-demand careers and industries.

Now in its fifth year, the next TEP will kick off in July, when 23 high school educators will spend four weeks immersed in the workplaces of one of 14 Maryland companies. Throughout the program, educators will gain firsthand knowledge of various career pathways, in-demand skills and the job opportunities that await their students.

Host companies include businesses and unions, such as the following entities from the biopharma, health care, manufacturing, construction, electrical contracting and mechanical contracting sectors:

AstraZeneca

DAP Inc.

Freestate Electrical

Harris Co.

Hazel & Buehler

The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades

Baltimore Electrical JATC-24

Kaiser Permanente

KCI Technologies

Rosendin

UnitedHealthcare

W.E. Bowers

W.L. Gary in partnership with CRW Mechanical

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Upon completion of this year’s externship, the program will have connected 76 educators with Maryland’s job creators, providing them with a deep understanding of the skills and knowledge required by employers.

