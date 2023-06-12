The Maryland Chamber Foundation has launched its 2023 Teacher Externship Program, which pairs public high school educators with leading businesses from across the state. It aims to prepare educators with invaluable experiences and insights to prepare their students for in-demand careers and industries.
Now in its fifth year, the next TEP will kick off in July, when 23 high school educators will spend four weeks immersed in the workplaces of one of 14 Maryland companies. Throughout the program, educators will gain firsthand knowledge of various career pathways, in-demand skills and the job opportunities that await their students.
Host companies include businesses and unions, such as the following entities from the biopharma, health care, manufacturing, construction, electrical contracting and mechanical contracting sectors:
AstraZeneca
DAP Inc.
Freestate Electrical
Harris Co.
Hazel & Buehler
The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades
Baltimore Electrical JATC-24
Kaiser Permanente
KCI Technologies
Rosendin
UnitedHealthcare
W.E. Bowers
W.L. Gary in partnership with CRW Mechanical
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
Upon completion of this year’s externship, the program will have connected 76 educators with Maryland’s job creators, providing them with a deep understanding of the skills and knowledge required by employers.