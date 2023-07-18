Loyola University Maryland, in collaboration with Leadership Howard County, will offer Leadership Essentials 2024, a six-month leadership development program for emerging leaders.

From December 2023 until June 2024, a diverse cohort of approximately 25 individuals from the private, public and nonprofit sectors will strengthen their leadership skills through full-day sessions, coaching, and a community service project.

Skill-building sessions: The full cohort will meet 1-2 times per month for sessions on leadership topics such as self-awareness, communication skills, high performing teams, conflict management and more.

Leadership coaching: Participants will meet one-on-one with a leadership coach twice/month to determine personal and professional goals, explore challenges at work and create an action plan. Coaches will help participants develop critical thinking skills, strengthen relationships and manage conflict.

Community Impact Projects: Teams from the cohort will support a local nonprofit and further develop their teamwork, project management and communication skills.

Virtual information sessions will be held on Aug. 10 at 8:30 a.m. and Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Interested parties can RSVP to Katherine Keefe at [email protected]; one-on-one informational meetings are also available. Applications are due Monday, Oct. 9. For more information, visit www.loyola.edu/leadership-essentials.

