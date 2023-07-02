The Anne Arundel County Local Workforce Development Board of Directors, Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corp. and Anne Arundel Community College signed an agreement to provide Career Counseling services to all middle and high school students under Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

Under the partnership, AAWDC Career Coaches will work with AACPS and AACC staff to provide career awareness and exploration opportunities for students to help them determine the best career path for them. Then students will receive career planning and workplace readiness services to ensure they are prepared to successfully enter college or a career after graduation.

“I am grateful for the collaboration between all of the partners,” said Kirk Murray, president and CEO of the AAWDC and member of the Accountability & Implementation Board’s Pillar 3 Advisory Committee “We already had a strong foundation which made it easy for us to come together quickly on this program.”

The partners will continue to finalize the service implementation plan throughout the summer and the innovative new services under the program will roll out to AACPS schools in the fall.

